Diddy Posts Heartfelt Video Tribute To Mentor Andre Harrell, Anointing Him As 'Andre The Great'

The music world is still mourning the loss of famed record producer and music executive Andre Harrell. Now, Diddy is honoring the man he credits to giving him his start in the business with a video tribute and a new title: “Andre The Great.”

Diddy posted on Instagram about his longtime friend and collaborator, “This is a song Baby Face wrote in remembrance of Andre Harrell. Who I have officially given a new name ... From now on he will also be known as ANDRE THE GREAT!!!!!”



Watch the touching video below:

