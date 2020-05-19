Jason Derulo Clearly Has Too Much Time On His Hands

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Jason Derulo is seen at LAX on February 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG023/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Jason Derulo Clearly Has Too Much Time On His Hands

The R&B star seems to be pivoting from music to Tik Tok pranks.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Jason Derulo is passing the time during quarantine by turning himself into a Tik Tok prankster. The "Wiggle" singer left his followers gasping this week when he posted a video of himself doing a challenge that involved attached a corn on the cob to a drill and trying to eat it while the drill rotates at high speed.

"Hey, have y'all seen this? I've always wanted to try it!  Life hack," a chirpy Derulo says in the video. Moments into the "challenge," a supposed accident happens and the singer reveals he lost his two front teeth:

Later that day, Derulo turned up in a paparazzi photo, all smiles and with a full set of chompers. So, either he has the fastest dentist known to man, or he put on over on his fans.

Photo: BG023/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

