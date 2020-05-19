Jason Derulo Clearly Has Too Much Time On His Hands

Jason Derulo is passing the time during quarantine by turning himself into a Tik Tok prankster. The "Wiggle" singer left his followers gasping this week when he posted a video of himself doing a challenge that involved attached a corn on the cob to a drill and trying to eat it while the drill rotates at high speed.

"Hey, have y'all seen this? I've always wanted to try it! Life hack," a chirpy Derulo says in the video. Moments into the "challenge," a supposed accident happens and the singer reveals he lost his two front teeth: