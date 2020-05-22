Drake Releases Statement After Song Leak Calls Kylie Jenner A ‘Side Piece’

Written by BET Staff

Drake is stepping up to release a statement about a leaked online wherein he seemingly referred to Kylie Jenner as a “side piece.” “A song that Mark ran last on Night Owl Sound live set shouldn’t have been played,” the 33-year-old rapper wrote on his Instagram Stories on Thursday (May 21). “It's a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the Drake/Future catalogue. Last thing I'd want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to stay that to start off the day.”

Drake published the statement after a snippet of the track made its rounds online. The song was played during an livestream on Wednesday (May 20), wherein Drake can be heard rapping, “Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real s**t, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / I got 20 muthaf***in’ Kylies.” Elsewhere in the snippet, Drake also name-dropped Kendal Jenner and Gigi Hadid, rapping “Yeah, I got 20 d**n Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f***in’ Gigis.”

What A Time To Be Alive 2 otw... pic.twitter.com/oARzI1g2m0 — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) May 21, 2020

RELATED: Drake Surprises Fans With New Mixtape And Summer Album Announcement Since we’ve been in quarantine, the Toronto rap star has been previewing a bunch of unreleased tracks on Instagram leading up to the release of his highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Scorpion. The unintentional leak has breathed life into fan’s hopes of a possible part two to Drake and Future’s 2015 collaborative mixtape, What a Time to be Alive. At the end of April, the OVO head released Dark Lane Demo Tapes, a mixtape composed of loosies from over the years, while he’s putting the finishing touches on his sixth studio album. He confirmed that he was eyeing a summer 2020 release date. A few weeks later, Future released his eighth studio album, High Off Life, on May 15. Notably, both of them appeared on each other’s respective releases. But for now, neither has confirmed the rumored project, although there’s plenty of hinting that something could be in the works.