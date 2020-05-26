DJ Jazzy Jeff Calls Out Memorial Day Weekend Festivities

DJ Jazzy Jeff is the latest celebrity to voice his concerns about people ignoring calls to continue to quarantine during the pandemic as more and more videos of people resuming social activities spread online.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, videos of large groups of people breaking social distancing protocols hit the Internet. While some people stayed indoors, many other people partook in their usual summer festivities, flocking to beaches, parks, restaurants, pool parties and backyard barbecues across the nation in spite of the ongoing pandemic.

“Wow...so the virus is over??? It's cured???” Jeff tweeted on Sunday (May 24). “Take it from someone who was sick...there's gonna be a lot more sick people soon...smh.”