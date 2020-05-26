DJ Jazzy Jeff Calls Out Memorial Day Weekend Festivities

attends the Vulture Festival Opening Night Party at The Top of The Standard on May 29, 2015 in New York City.

DJ Jazzy Jeff Calls Out Memorial Day Weekend Festivities

With summer right around the corner, people are ignoring calls to stay inside

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

DJ Jazzy Jeff is the latest celebrity to voice his concerns about people ignoring calls to continue to quarantine during the pandemic as more and more videos of people resuming social activities spread online.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, videos of large groups of people breaking social distancing protocols hit the Internet. While some people stayed indoors, many other people partook in their usual summer festivities, flocking to beaches, parks, restaurants, pool parties and backyard barbecues across the nation in spite of the ongoing pandemic.

“Wow...so the virus is over??? It's cured???” Jeff tweeted on Sunday (May 24). “Take it from someone who was sick...there's gonna be a lot more sick people soon...smh.” 

Jazzy Jeff’s words of caution come after the hip hop veteran disclosed his recent battle with respiratory illness in March. Although doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia in both of his lungs, the music producer suspected he had contracted COVID-19.

According to CNN, coronavirus cases are going back up in 18 states as state governors progress with re-opening their economies.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

(Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music