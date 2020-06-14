John Legend And Alicia Keys Will Face Off In Epic #Verzuz Piano Battle

The event will take place on Juneteenth.

Written by BET Staff

As each Verzuz battle seems to break the record of the one before it, the series co-creator Swizz Beatz likely knew there was only one way to top himself: get his wife involved.

Swizz and his partner Timbaland announced on Saturday (June 13) that the next Verzuz battle would be a face off between Swizz's wife Alicia Keys, and John Legend. The event will take place on June 19, otherwise known as Juneteenth, commemorating the emancipation of slavery in Texas in 1865.

This will also be the first co-ed Verzuz battle.

See the announcement below:

Don't let the acoustic vibes fool you. In case you need further proof that this battle is gonna be lit, look no further than this hilarious Carpool Karaoke clip with Keys and Legend:

