Teyana Taylor Enlists Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill And More For Juneteenth Album Release

Teyana Taylor’s upcoming album is full of heavy-hitters and it’s no surprise she’s decided to release it on Juneteenth.

The Album, which is the G.O.O.D. Music artist’s first since 2018’s K.T.S.E., reportedly features guest spots from Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, Rick Ross, Quavo, Kehlani, Future, Big Sean and King Combs.

Taylor’s third album features several tracks released in 2019 and early 2020, including “How You Want It,” “Mornin’,” “Made It,” “Bare Wit Me,” “Wake Up Love” and the Kanye West-produced “We Got Love.”

On Monday (June 15), Taylor earned on Monday a 2020 BET Award nomination for Best Director for her work behind the camera on her own videos “We Got Love” and “Wake Up Love.”

See Teyana Taylor’s Instagram post promoting her album below.