Wayne Brady Pays Tribute To Little Richard

Who better to honor the legend Little Richard at the 2020 BET Awards than the multi-talented Wayne Brady?
The iconic singer, whose real name was Richard Penniman, died May 9, 2020 at age 87. Known as one of the founding fathers of rock ‘n’ roll, Little Richard created a unique style of dressing for his performances and superbly blended the shouts of Black gospel music and the irreverent lyrics of the blues.
Brady, the comedian and host of Let’s Make a Deal, superbly played Little Richard on American Soul, a BET drama about the making of Soul Train.
Little Richard, born and raised in Macon, Ga., got his start in the church. He’s best known for his hits “Tutti Frutti” in 1956, “Long Tall Sally” and “Rip It Up” that same year, “Lucille” in 1957, and “Good Golly Miss Molly” in 1958. He inspired a generation of white rock stars, including Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger.
Photo Credit: BET
