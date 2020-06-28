Wayne Brady Pays Tribute To Little Richard

Who better to honor the legend Little Richard at the 2020 BET Awards than the multi-talented Wayne Brady?

The iconic singer, whose real name was Richard Penniman, died May 9, 2020 at age 87. Known as one of the founding fathers of rock ‘n’ roll, Little Richard created a unique style of dressing for his performances and superbly blended the shouts of Black gospel music and the irreverent lyrics of the blues.

RELATED: Little Richard's Wife, Life, And 10 Interesting Facts About Rock Music's Founding Father

Brady, the comedian and host of Let’s Make a Deal, superbly played Little Richard on American Soul, a BET drama about the making of Soul Train.