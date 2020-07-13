Kanye West Teases New Song About His Late Mother ‘Donda’

Donda West (Kanye West's mother) and Kanye West during The 47th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

“In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday.”

Celebrating his late mother’s 71st birthday Kanye West has teased his latest song “Donda” on July 12. 

Sharing a two-minute clip with his fans on Twitter ‘Ye opens the preview with a voiceover of his beloved mother Donda West

“In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday,” he says. “My mom reciting KRS1 lyrics. This song is called DONDA.”

RELATED: Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Bid

Donda’s voice passionately recites moving lyrics about police brutality from KRS-One's anthem “Sound of da Police.” 

RELATED: Kanye West Returns With ‘Wash Us In Blood’

As soon as the beat drops, Yeezy chimes in with his own lyrics describing his controversial plan to run for president, “We goin to start a revolution in this basement," he raps. "Y'all had y'all fake leaders, don't worry we got it." In another line potentially referring to his desire to run for office, he promises, "I'm doin this one for y'all, so we can end racism once and for all.” 

Turning back to the mourning of his mother, Kanye continues, “Mama I need you to tuck me in. I’ve made some mistakes and they rubbed it in.” 

Footage from the video also shows the rapper and his mom singing another song, “Hey Mama,” that he dedicated to her back in 2005 which has remained a fan-favorite hit off of his Late Registration album. 

Donda West helped to manage her son’s skyrocketing career before her untimely passing in 2007. 

