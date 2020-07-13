Kanye West Teases New Song About His Late Mother ‘Donda’

Celebrating his late mother’s 71st birthday Kanye West has teased his latest song “Donda” on July 12.

Sharing a two-minute clip with his fans on Twitter ‘Ye opens the preview with a voiceover of his beloved mother Donda West.

“In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday,” he says. “My mom reciting KRS1 lyrics. This song is called DONDA.”

