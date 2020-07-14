Paris Jackson Debuts New Folk-Indie EP ‘The Soundflowers’

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Seemingly following in the footsteps of her famous father, Paris Jackson is introducing the world to her new music and music styling, unapologetically letting the world know that she’s not afraid of the impending comparisons that are likely to come her way.
Recently releasing her new EP The Soundflowers, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson is discovering her voice through her folk-indie sound.
"It wasn't until the last, like, couple of years where I started calling myself a musician and embracing that you know, the feeling that I think I was born to do this,” she said in an interview with Good Morning America. "I originally started writing music for myself, just as, like, just to get things out, to purge. It just feels good to... share it. It feels like, not butterflies in your stomach, but in your heart."
Her eclectic-folk tune is a self-produced project created along with her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, and their band The Soundflowers.
The five-play EP released on June 23 is an 18 minute listen that unveils an unguarded side of the 22-year old singer who shared with GMA that growing up in the spotlight caused her to experience bouts of self-harm and depression by the time she was 15-years old.
One healthy way that she found to cope and heal was through music. Jackson explores this and more in the Facebook Watch Original Docuseries special, Unfiltered. A six-part, weekly behind-the-scenes look at her maturation as a musician and the struggles of being looked passed her father’s legacy.
“A Jackson doing folk-indie? Not what they expect.” said Jackson during the trailer for The Soundflowers' Facebook Watch short film.
Take a listen to ‘The Soundflowers’ track below:
(Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
