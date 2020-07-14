Paris Jackson Debuts New Folk-Indie EP ‘The Soundflowers’

Seemingly following in the footsteps of her famous father, Paris Jackson is introducing the world to her new music and music styling, unapologetically letting the world know that she’s not afraid of the impending comparisons that are likely to come her way.

Recently releasing her new EP The Soundflowers, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson is discovering her voice through her folk-indie sound.

"It wasn't until the last, like, couple of years where I started calling myself a musician and embracing that you know, the feeling that I think I was born to do this,” she said in an interview with Good Morning America. "I originally started writing music for myself, just as, like, just to get things out, to purge. It just feels good to... share it. It feels like, not butterflies in your stomach, but in your heart."

Her eclectic-folk tune is a self-produced project created along with her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, and their band The Soundflowers.