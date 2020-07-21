Drake And U.K Rapper Headie One Connect For ‘Only You Freestyle’

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Just days after dropping off two new singles with DJ Khaled, Drake connected with U.K. drill rapper Headie One for their hard-hitting collab, “Only You Freestyle.”
Fans had less than a day to prepare after Headie One posted on Instagram that his collaboration with Drake would be released on Tuesday (July 21) at 9 PM.
In a statement obtained by Pitchfork, Drake discussed collaboration, stating, I had to go hard, especially on a track with one of the best drill artists in the world...Scratch that — the best drill artist in the world.”
The track marks the first time that the two artists have worked together.
Over the M1onthebeat-produced beat, Drake and Headie One rattle off verses as they wander through a garage filled with a line of luxury cars and their respective crews.
“Only You Freestyle” is the latest addition to his string of recent releases. The 33-year-old surprise-dropped his Dark Lanes Demo Tapes EP back in May, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The mixtape came embedded with the track “Demons” that spotlighted New York’s burgeoning drill scene.
Following that, OVO honcho teased via Instagram that his much-anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Scorpion is dropping sometime soon this summer. This new single with Headie One could be a prelude of what’s to come.
Check out the music video for Headie One’s “Only You Freestyle” with Drake below.
(Photo from left: Joseph Okpako/WireImage and Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage)
