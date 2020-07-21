Drake And U.K Rapper Headie One Connect For ‘Only You Freestyle’

Just days after dropping off two new singles with DJ Khaled, Drake connected with U.K. drill rapper Headie One for their hard-hitting collab, “Only You Freestyle.”

Fans had less than a day to prepare after Headie One posted on Instagram that his collaboration with Drake would be released on Tuesday (July 21) at 9 PM.

In a statement obtained by Pitchfork, Drake discussed collaboration, stating, I had to go hard, especially on a track with one of the best drill artists in the world...Scratch that — the best drill artist in the world.”