Drake And U.K Rapper Headie One Connect For ‘Only You Freestyle’

The OVO honcho travels back across the pond for the latest addition to his string of releases amid album preparations.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Just days after dropping off two new singles with DJ Khaled, Drake connected with U.K. drill rapper Headie One for their hard-hitting collab, “Only You Freestyle.”  

Fans had less than a day to prepare after Headie One posted on Instagram that his collaboration with Drake would be released on Tuesday (July 21) at 9 PM. 

In a statement obtained by Pitchfork, Drake discussed collaboration, stating, I had to go hard, especially on a track with one of the best drill artists in the world...Scratch that — the best drill artist in the world.”

The track marks the first time that the two artists have worked together. 

Over the M1onthebeat-produced beat, Drake and Headie One rattle off verses as they wander through a garage filled with a line of luxury cars and their respective crews. 

“Only You Freestyle” is the latest addition to his string of recent releases. The 33-year-old surprise-dropped his Dark Lanes Demo Tapes EP back in May, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The mixtape came embedded with the track “Demons” that spotlighted New York’s burgeoning drill scene. 

Following that, OVO honcho teased via Instagram that his much-anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Scorpion is dropping sometime soon this summer. This new single with Headie One could be a prelude of what’s to come. 

Check out the music video for Headie One’s “Only You Freestyle” with Drake below.

 

(Photo from left: Joseph Okpako/WireImage and Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage)

