DJ Khaled Teases Megan Thee Stallion Collab: ‘We Cooked Something Up’

Fresh off his two new releases, “Popstar” and “Greece” with Drake, DJ Khaled revealed that he already has another potential chart banger on the way.

The 44-year old mega producer has been busy these past few months putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, which incidentally is his full given name and will be the follow-up to 2019’s Father of Asahd. And, it appears Houston rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion might have a surprise feature on it.

Khaled appeared on Beats 1 with Zane Lowe this week to talk about working with Drake, his new album, and his history of being in the studio with Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, and Rick Ross. During their conversation, he shared with Lowe that he and Megan recently linked up musically on a track together. “Me and Megan, we got one. Ya, we cooked something up,” he revealed to the radio host.

Thus far, a tracklist nor a release date for the album has yet to be made public, but Khaled hinted the project is imminent.

“My first and last name is Khaled Khaled. I've always wanted to title my album that, but I always wanted to wait for the right time in my life to title [it] that. in Arabic, [Khaled] means immortal. It means forever,” he explained of his inspiration behind the project’s title. “That's what I represent forever love. And we give forever. And we the best. So I'm going to break out Khaled Khaled more through the process, through the rollout. And this was a way to come with two keys. My first and last name is the same. Two keys there, too. I got two kids. And when I was talking to Drake, I was like, “I want to hit him with a knockout.’”

In that same interview, DJ Khaled revealed that he flew straight to Canada to record “Popstar” just moments after his second son, Aalam, was born.

“I flew straight to Toronto right after my son was born on the same date.“It was something special to me. To be the pop star,” he said. “We been the pop stars; I mean, we pack all the arenas, pack all the stadiums, and the people, we represent the culture to the highest level.”

Listen to the rest of DJ Khaled’s Beats 1 interview on Apple Music below: