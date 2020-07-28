Juicy J Wants To Go Up Against Nas In A Verzuz Battle

Juicy J is not giving up on his campaign for a Verzuz battle.

Since the onset of the wildly-popular battle series, the Memphis rapper has made sure to keep his name in the mix by reminding everybody of his extensive catalog tracing back from his Three 6 Mafia days to his solo work. At the end of June, Juicy J set his crosshairs on Dr. Dre. Predictably, the match never materialized and Juicy J has now turned his focus on another legendary rapper.

On Monday (July 27), Timbaland took to Twitter to put out some feelers by parsing fans thoughts as to who they would like to see go up against next in Verzuz battle, tweeting, “What’s the next @verzuzonline?!”

Another match has yet to be announced following Snoop Dogg and DMX’s epic “Battle of the Dogs,” but Juicy J seized the opportunity to shoot his shot once again. This time, he offered to put up his hits against Nas.