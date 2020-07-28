Juicy J Wants To Go Up Against Nas In A Verzuz Battle

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Juicy J is not giving up on his campaign for a Verzuz battle.
Since the onset of the wildly-popular battle series, the Memphis rapper has made sure to keep his name in the mix by reminding everybody of his extensive catalog tracing back from his Three 6 Mafia days to his solo work. At the end of June, Juicy J set his crosshairs on Dr. Dre. Predictably, the match never materialized and Juicy J has now turned his focus on another legendary rapper.
On Monday (July 27), Timbaland took to Twitter to put out some feelers by parsing fans thoughts as to who they would like to see go up against next in Verzuz battle, tweeting, “What’s the next @verzuzonline?!”
Another match has yet to be announced following Snoop Dogg and DMX’s epic “Battle of the Dogs,” but Juicy J seized the opportunity to shoot his shot once again. This time, he offered to put up his hits against Nas.
The odds of Nas partaking in the virtual face-off is about as likely as Dre doing one, but fans sounded off with their thoughts on the hypothetical scenario, nonetheless.
“There’s 4 rappers alive I can think of off the top of my head I’d wanna hear go head to head with NAS and Juicy J not one of them lol,” one person commented.
Although many agreed that Nas was the better rapper between the two, a few others made good points that Juicy J has been behind some of this decade’s biggest hits and a number of classic hip-hop records. “Juicy J may not be a better rapper than Nas....but he’s got more hits than a lot of your favorite rappers out now,” a second user pointed out. Others just simply felt that a battle between the two didn’t make sense from a musical standpoint.
See what else the Twitterverse had to say about Juicy J vs. Nas below.
