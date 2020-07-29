Lloyd, Bobby V. And Pleasure P To Headline Drive-In Music Festival

Due to cancelled entertainment events due to COVID-19, those within the music industry have had to get creative.

At the onset of the global pandemic, Instagram Live emerged as the premiere platform for music battles, but now with states in various stages of re-opening some artists are ready to hit the stage.

Drive-in movie venues have emerged as an ideal location for social-distancing events and now R&B stars Lloyd, Pretty Ricky’s Pleasure P, Bobby V, and West Side hip-hop artists Do or Die are poised to headline the first installment of The Drive-In Fest when it descends upon the Soldier Field in Chicago.

Lloyd first announced the news earlier this month via Twitter, writing, “CHICAGO! I’m coming to your city next month, August 22, for a live drive-in show at Soldier Field!”