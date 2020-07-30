Pandora Rolls Out New Athlete-Curated Playlists Just In Time For 2020 NBA Restart

With the 2020 WNBA season underway and the NBA restart officially tipping off on Thursday (July 30), Pandora announced that it has released a new set of athlete-curated playlists.

Back in December, the radio satellite company stated that it had partnered with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s UNINTERRUPTED brand to introduce a new experience that allows fans to get even closer to their favorite athletes through music. The station gave listeners access to what songs the sports stars were listening to in the moment, on and off the court.

This week, Pandora debuted UNINTERRUPTED Radio. The newly-launched channel will be curated with song choices from LeBron, Kyle Kuzma, Trae Young, A’ja Wilson, Draymond Green, Lonzo Ball, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and others. Listeners will be able to toggle between three different subsection playlists.

There’s Tip-Off Mode for getting hyped up before a game, with the latest bangers from Meek Mill, Pop Smoke, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Then, there’s Vet Mode for listeners who want to take it to old-school days with hip-hop tracks with music from the likes of Jay-Z, Tupac, and Notorious BIG. Lastly, there’s Postgame Mode for when you want to cool down and chill to laid-back jams from Rod Wave, Summer Walker, Wale, and more.

The playlists will be featured exclusively on Pandora, which was acquired by SiriusXM back in 2018. In addition to the playlists, the best of the mixes will be featured as part the UNINTERRUPTED Radio Takeover on SiriusXM’s The Heat, channel 46.

Tap in ahead of tonight’s doubleheader of Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers tonight here.