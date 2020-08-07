Blueface Taps His California OG Snoop Dogg For ‘Respect My Cryppin’

Blueface means serious business, linking up with his California OG Snoop Dogg for an updated spin on his breakout single, “Respect My Cryppin.’”

Earlier this week, he dropped off a music video for his collaboration with the West Coast rap icon. The visual opens with the pair walking through a hallway lined with artwork inside Snoop’s Los Angeles home, fresh out of a studio kickback. Blueface recounts his recent run-in with NFL players with Odell Beckham Jr. and Cam Newton when he challenges his hip-hop elder to an impromptu basketball competition.

Overlaid with electric blue graphics reminiscent of a video game, their competition is interspersed with shots of Snoop and Blueface chilling in lowriders, in the studio, and rolling dice with their loyal street soldiers.

“Give a fu**k if he like it, but he gon’ respect this crippin’ / Yeah aight, it’s all fun and games ’til a n***a trippin’” Blueface raps in the chorus.

Snoop comes in on the second half with some quick hard-hitting verses that’s a menacing reminder that he still got it, rapping, “F***in’ with the Dogg will be your death wish / I’m knockin’ off everythin’ above your necklace.”

This remix of “Respect My Cryppin '' comes from on the deluxe version of Blueface’s 2018 mixtape, Famous Cryp Reloaded. Last month, he dropped off the updated edition of the project sporting 10 additional tracks featuring NLE Choppa, Asian Doll, and A Boogie da Hoodie among others, including Snoop’s feature.

Watch the “Respect My Cryppin’” visual below