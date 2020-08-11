Black YouTubers Make 1981 Phil Collins Song Climb Music Charts

The 22-year-old’s reactions to the famous drums that drop three-minute into the song has garnered the video nearly four million views.

Fred and Tim Williams host the Twinsthenewtrend YouTube channel, which shows them listening to songs they have never heard. The 22-year-olds already went viral for their reactions to Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and Aerosmith’s “Dream On, ” but their reaction to Phil Collins “In The Air Tonight” made the British singer re-enter the music charts.

Their viral hit even got them on CNN.

RELATED: Cardi B Perfectly Claps Back At Misogynistic Criticism Of ‘WAP’

On August 10, Fred told the news channel, “We’re Black, and they don’t expect us to listen to that type of music.”

Tim added, “We’re young, too. It’s just rare to see people open these days. People don’t open to step outside their comfort zone and just react to music they don’t know.”

They film their music reviews from their home in Gary, Indiana.



Even Ava DuVernay tweeted about Fred and Tim, writing, “This has gone viral, but I’m posting

anyway ‘cause it makes me smile. And if you haven’t seen it yet, maybe it’ll make you smile. And Phil has jumped to the top of iTunes ‘cause new folks are discovering and old folk are remembering how dope this song is.”