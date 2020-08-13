Romeo And Bow Wow Are Skipping Verzuz Battle

They’re opting for a different collaboration.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Fans have been asking to see Romeo and Bow Wow battle each other on Verzuz, but Romeo has revealed that they have a different idea to celebrate their respective musical legacies.

Bow Wow previously said no to a battle with Soulja Boy. There was also a brief back-and-forth with Timbaland after the producer expressed some doubts about the range of his discography, musing “he [might] not have 20 [songs in] the bag.”

On Wednesday (Aug. 12), Romeo unveiled via Instagram that he and Bow have teamed up to release a full-length documentary that will delve into each of their respective careers.

“I bet yall never knew that a lil rapper kid by the name of Lil Romeo actually helped save his father’s @masterp empire huh?” Romeo captioned a video clip from the finale of BET’s No Limit Chronicles docuseries.

“Just like my pop’s story, you think you know but you have no idea! My career has truly been unique and on some real life monarchy s**t ha.”

“For the culture, instead of a versuz I already hit Bow Wow to do a documentary, side by side reminiscing on our historic young careers together,” he continued.

“Stay tuned and this is how we celebrate each other. God is real.”
 

I hope you guys enjoy the NoLimit Chronicles finale tonight on @BET! Five episodes wasn’t enough for this legendary legacy and I can’t wait to continue to produce even more NoLimit content! With that being said, I bet yall never knew that a lil rapper kid by the name of Lil Romeo actually helped save his father’s @masterp empire huh? Just like my pops story, you think you know but you have no idea! My career has truly been unique and on some real life monarchy s*it ha. For the culture, instead of a versuz I already hit Bow Wow @shadmoss to do a documentary, side by side reminiscing on our historic young careers together. Stay tuned and this is how we celebrate each other. God is real. #YoungLegend #History #Nostalgia #God

This is a big deal for hip-hop fans. Debuting around the same time in the late '90s and early 2000s, Bow Wow (then Lil Bow Wow) and Romeo (then Lil Romeo) were pitted against each other in the media, though they later made amends.

While they eventually moved on from rapping, they both left their marks in rap history.
 

(Photo from left: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv)

