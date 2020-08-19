DaBaby Reaches Settlement With Concert Promoter In $100K Lawsuit Over Missed Show

DaBaby has put one legal ordeal behind him.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast on Tuesday (August 18), the North Carolina rapper has reached a settlement amid a legal battle with a concert promotion company.

Nothing to Something ENTertainment filed a lawsuit against DaBaby for alleged damages. The company accused the rapper of skipping out on performance that they spent more $33,000 to promote last year.

Last May, the “ROCKSTAR” rapper was hired to perform at the Centro Night Club in Lawrence, Massachusetts. But just before the show got underway, the rapper reportedly got into a scuffle with a fan, and his security team whisked him away as a safety precaution.

In turn, the promoter sued him for $100,000 to recoup the financial loss. DaBaby hit back by filing a lawsuit of his own alleging that the company did not provide him with adequate security.

RELATED: DaBaby Released From Jail After Being Charged With Battery

However, Nothing to Something ENTertainment denied his allegations, stating that the rapper never gave them proper notice of his arrival at the venue. Furthermore, he allegedly attempted to enter through the front door of the establishment, where fans typically gather before a show, instead of going through a back door, dressing rooms or other private area.

The case has now concluded with DaBaby and Nothing to Something ENTertainment settling the dispute out of court. The details of the settlement remain unknown.