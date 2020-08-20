Jennifer Hudson Delivers Stirring Rendition Of ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ On DNC Night Three

Jennifer Hudson ended the third day of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on a high note, with a message of hope and change.

The singer gave a rousing solo performance moments after Sen. Kamala Harris’ speech, in which she accepted the Democratic party’s nomination for vice president. Harris became the first woman of Black and South Asian descent to run on a major party ticket.

To honor the historical moment, Hudson delivered a stirring rendition of Sam Cooke's 1964 classic, “A Change Is Gonna Come.” The award-winning actress and singer, who was dressed in an elegant peach-colored gown, performed from inside the Harold Washington Cultural Center in her hometown of Chicago.

Backdropped by a saxophonist and two pianists, her powerful voice filled the empty location as she belted out the tune, singing, “It’s been a long time coming, but I know a change is going to come.”

Hudson performed at the Democratic National Convention in 2008, where she sang the national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner” as Barack Obama accepted his historic presidential nomination, according to Variety.

The third night of the Democratic National Convention also included performances from Billie Eilish and Prince Royce. During her set, Billie Eilish performed “My Future” and urged everyone to register to vote before the election on November 3.

“You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about, ” she said. “Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depends on it, because they do.”

At the end of his set, Prince Royce reminded everyone that together “we can make a change.”