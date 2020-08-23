Diddy Has A Black Boy Joy Beach Day With Nas, Travis Scott, Swizz Beatz And Quavo

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Diddy Has A Black Boy Joy Beach Day With Nas, Travis Scott, Swizz Beatz And Quavo

You can’t help but wonder if something big is in the works.

Published 11 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Diddy held court with other members of music royalty Saturday (August 22) on a Malibu beach.

Joining the music mogul were Nas, Quavo, Swizz Beatz and Travis Scott, along with their entourage, TMZ reported.

It wasn’t immediately known why the A-listers got together, but it leaves many wondering if some project is in the making.

We recently saw Diddy and Nas together in an Instagram post in which Diddy gives a thumbs-up to his friend’s latest studio album, titled King’s Disease.
 

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

