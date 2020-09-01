Monica Teams Up With Lil Baby On ‘Trenches’

Ahead of her much-anticipated reunion with Brandy on Monday night (Aug. 31), R&B Monica released a new single.

Titled “Trenches,” the track arrived just before the epic showdown on the latest episode of the Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s wildly-popular Verzuz series. Monica showcased the track during Verzuz last night as well. This time, the R&B icon tapped fellow ATLien Lil Baby to feature on the track that was produced by The Neptunes. Totaling three minutes and 34 seconds, Lil Baby starts off the song.

“Love is what you make it / I'll give you my heart if you promise that you won't break it / I'ma keep it real with everyone, it ain't no fakin,’” he raps in the opening chorus. “I been tryna do everything for you to just make it / Don't care what people say, especially when they talk crazy / Don't play with me, I'm Baby.”

Monica holds down the main part and choruses as she sings to the heartbreak of losing the one you love to the streets.

"I'm watching in plain view, you caught up, entangled / In the web of the world, I wish I could save you / Deep down, you're an angel, but street life, it trained you,” she sings in the chorus. “Now listen to your girl / Don't let the game keep playin' you.”

Lil Baby comes back at the end, where he joins voices with Monica to close out the song where they both lament over the tragic circumstances.

“Trenches” marks Monica’s first official release since last year's “Me + You” and “Commitment.” The latter peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart. Both songs are expected to appear on her yet-to-be released ninth studio album, Chapter 38, which she has been working on for the past few years. This would be Monica’s first full-length project since 2015’s Code Red. Most recently, in May, Grammy-winning producer, singer-songwriter, and keyboardist PJ Morton confirmed to ABC Radio that he’s working on the album.

Last night’s playback of her past work on Verzuz, left fans wanting new music from Mo.

Take a listen to “Trenches” below.