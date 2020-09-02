Beyoncé Congratulates Katy Perry On Her New Baby With Gorgeous Bouquet

Beyoncé Congratulates Katy Perry On Her New Baby With Gorgeous Bouquet

The pop star welcomed her first child with ‘Lord of the Rings’ star and fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Beyoncé is sending Katy Perry her love.  

The Smile songstress and Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom recently welcomed their first child together  — a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom

Extending the couple her warmest regards, Beyoncé reportedly sent them a gorgeous all-white floral arrangement. The bouquet came with a note that read, “Congratulations on the new addition to your family! Beyoncé,” according to PEOPLE.

Perry shared a photo of the gift in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (September 1). Touched by the sweet gesture, Perry wrote back ‘ily, [Beyoncé]” in the image’s post. 

RELATED: Beyoncé Cuddles And Dances With 2-Year-Old Son, Sir

Perry gave birth to her daughter last week. The couple announced her arrival in an Instagram post on UNICEF’s account. They shared a black-and-white photo of them clasping hands with their little one, writing, “we are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.

View this post on Instagram

Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

RELATED: Beyoncé Sends Her ‘Prayers And Thoughts’ To Jacob Blake And His Family

Daisy is the first child for Perry and second for Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with his ex wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr.

“Delivering a baby and a record in the same week,” Perry wryly commented on the matter. “Dont f*ck with mama aka #whatmakesawoman.”

See Beyoncé’s beautiful gift to the family below.

(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

