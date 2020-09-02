Beyoncé Congratulates Katy Perry On Her New Baby With Gorgeous Bouquet

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Beyoncé is sending Katy Perry her love.
The Smile songstress and Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom recently welcomed their first child together — a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.
Extending the couple her warmest regards, Beyoncé reportedly sent them a gorgeous all-white floral arrangement. The bouquet came with a note that read, “Congratulations on the new addition to your family! Beyoncé,” according to PEOPLE.
Perry shared a photo of the gift in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (September 1). Touched by the sweet gesture, Perry wrote back ‘ily, [Beyoncé]” in the image’s post.
RELATED: Beyoncé Cuddles And Dances With 2-Year-Old Son, Sir
Perry gave birth to her daughter last week. The couple announced her arrival in an Instagram post on UNICEF’s account. They shared a black-and-white photo of them clasping hands with their little one, writing, “we are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.
RELATED: Beyoncé Sends Her ‘Prayers And Thoughts’ To Jacob Blake And His Family
Daisy is the first child for Perry and second for Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with his ex wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr.
“Delivering a baby and a record in the same week,” Perry wryly commented on the matter. “Dont f*ck with mama aka #whatmakesawoman.”
See Beyoncé’s beautiful gift to the family below.
(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS