Beyoncé Congratulates Katy Perry On Her New Baby With Gorgeous Bouquet

Beyoncé is sending Katy Perry her love.

The Smile songstress and Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom recently welcomed their first child together — a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

Extending the couple her warmest regards, Beyoncé reportedly sent them a gorgeous all-white floral arrangement. The bouquet came with a note that read, “Congratulations on the new addition to your family! Beyoncé,” according to PEOPLE.

Perry shared a photo of the gift in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (September 1). Touched by the sweet gesture, Perry wrote back ‘ily, [Beyoncé]” in the image’s post.

Perry gave birth to her daughter last week. The couple announced her arrival in an Instagram post on UNICEF’s account. They shared a black-and-white photo of them clasping hands with their little one, writing, “we are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.