‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack Experiences Huge Streaming Spike Following Chadwick Boseman’s Death

Following the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther soundtrack streaming numbers have spiked by 104 percent.

The actor, best known for his role as the fictional Wakandan king T’Challa, died from colon cancer last week. In a testament to the countless hearts that he touched, people have turned to finding solace in the cinematic work he left behind.

According to data from Nielsen Music/MRC Data obtained by Billboard, this led to a spike in streams for the Kendrick Lamar-helmed soundtrack of the Oscar-nominated Disney film. The soundtrack reportedly generated more than 3.5 million streams in the U.S. alone the day of and the day after Boseman’s passing.

Of those, “All the Stars,” which was recorded by Lamar and SZA, garnered up to 910,000 streams between August 28 and 29, an 83 percent surge, while plays for the The Weeknd-assisted “Pray for Me” were up by 84 percent, from 263,000 to 486,000 streams. Meanwhile, digital song sales of the Black Panther soundtrack increased by more than 708 percent, culminating in roughly 1,000 downloads.

Fans and industry peers alike were rocked by the sudden news of Boseman’s passing, which was shared via his official Instagram account. The statement confirmed that Boseman passed away after a four year battle with colon cancer on Friday (Aug. 28). He was 43. Tributes have since flooded social media, including ones from his fellow actors as well as musicians.

SZA took to Instagram where she penned an emotional message of how honored she was to work on Black Panther soundtrack, writing, “Down as hell about this s**t.”

“Thank you for changing our lives,” she continued. “Thank you for always being kind. I’m so honored to have met you at all.”