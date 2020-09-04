50 Cent And T.I. Beef On Instagram Ahead Of Possible ‘Verzuz’ Battle

It started with Tip reigniting his feud with Fiddy by challenging him to a rap battle on the Instagram phenom series, Verzuz . On his Instagram page, T.I. wrote: “Pulling up to smoke @50Cent @verzuztv like …. BringMeTheBully @therealswizzz @timbaland MAKE THIS SCARY NI66A PICK A DATE!!”

50 Cent already warned us, he becomes enemies with people as a business strategy. So it should come as no surprise that the “ In Da Club ” rapper did his part to continue his feud with T.I. over social media last night.

Of course, 50 couldn’t leave that challenge go unanswered. So he responded by making fun of T.I.’s beard.

“Bro ya beard is not quite connecting like your music. ... you just make sure you’re at work on time,” 50 Cent wrote.

The rappers/actors went back and forth, dissing each other over album sales and rap skills, before 50 pulled a move from Ghost in Power, when he posted that the “Live Your Life” rapper “will never understand how much better i am than you are ... I’m just a better specimen of a man than you punk.”

T.I. slammed him for that.

“I'm DYYYIIINNNN yo Dis n---- @50cent slow af...he actually think he got a shot wit that one & 1/2 albums he got U washed my boi. Now cmon & PULL YO YOUNG BABOON FACE ASS ON UP & GET SERVED CURTIS‼ @verzuztv #BringMeTheBully ,” T.I. wrote in another IG post, accompanied by a photo of him laughing.

And this was just Thursday night. Come Friday morning, 50 Cent informed T.I. that his album “permanently damaged the culture, Get Rich or Die Expeditiously, Nah Bra were is my exhibit in the Trap museum. I moved more of that than y’all to Facts!” Ever the business man, Fiddy also added hashtags to remind his fans that Power Book II: Ghost returns Sunday night.

Is this a stunt or a real beef? Who’s to know.

When Fiddy’s book, Hustle Harder, Hustler Smarter, dropped this spring, he told PEOPLE that he uses beefs to promote his business. He said he would choose to be friends rather than enemies with someone, but if being friends is not an option “then I consider being enemies the next best option.”