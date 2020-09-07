Former Temptations Lead Singer Bruce Williamson Dies From COVID-19

UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 19: ROYAL ALBERT HALL Photo of The Temptations, Royal Albert Hall November 19th 2007, Otis Williams, Terry Weeks, Joe Herndon, Ron Tyson, Bruce Williamson (Photo by Marc Broussely/Redferns)

Former Temptations Lead Singer Bruce Williamson Dies From COVID-19

His son confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

Bruce Williamson, the lead singer of The Temptations from 2006 until 2015, has died due to complications from COVID-19.  According to NBC News, Williamson passed away at 49.

TMZ first broke the news that Williamson died in his Las Vegas home on Sunday night (September 6) after battling coronavirus, which was later confirmed by Williamson's son in a Facebook post.

"There's no words in the world that can express how I feel right now," his son Bruce Jr. wrote on Facebook. 

"I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again,"I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON."

Posted by Bruce Alan Williamson Jr. on Monday, September 7, 2020

Born in Compton, California and raised singing gospel in church, Williamson joined The Temptations in 2006 and continued with the group through 2015. He sang soul music after leaving the group. He was set to perform on September 12 at a pay-per-view concert.

