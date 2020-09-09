New Trailer Out For Billie Holiday Documentary Featuring Unheard Interviews

More than 60 years after her tragic death, Billie Holiday is still regarded as an unmatched blues and jazz icon. Now a new documentary about her life is on the way, which will feature new interviews with people speaking about Lady Day.



Greenwich Entertainment released the official trailer for the film entitled simply Billie on Tuesday (Sept. 8). Producers shared a nearly two-minute trailer. The James Erskin-directed work will feature footage collected from 200 hours of never before heard interviews recorded by late journalist Linda Lipnack Kuehl, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

In the late 1960s, Kuehl set out to craft the definitive biography chronicling Holiday’s extraordinary life. While the project was never finished, the footage she collected will be featured in the documentary. Billie will feature stories from other musical greats such as Tony Bennett, Charles Mingus, Count Basie and Sylvia Syms as well as accounts from those who knew her most intimately and even the federal agents who arrested her.

Heralded as one of the world's greatest vocalists of all time, Holiday passed away at the age of 49. Motown legend Diana Ross famously portrayed the legendary singer in the 1972 biopic, Lady Sings the Blues. Holiday was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

Billie is due out on November 13.

Watch the trailer in full for Billie below: