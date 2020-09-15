Janelle Monáe Says Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Reactions Made Her ‘Sick’ To Her Stomach

Janelle Monáe said she felt “sick” to her stomach over the treatment that Megan Thee Stallion faced after she came forward against Tory Lanez.

On Monday (September 14), Monáe appeared on the latest episode of Jemele Hill’s podcast where the two of them discussed how Black women are often not supported by those within their own community when it comes to holding people accountable.

"I think what I try to do is come from a place of love, but love is not exempt from accountability," Monáe stressed. "Just because you hold somebody accountable, don't mean that you don't love them. That that is the biggest form of love, because that's saying, 'Listen, we can be better than that. I want you to be better than that.’”

The Antebellum star said she was “sick to [her] stomach” to see the victim-blaming that was going on around Megan.

She is strong. But she should not have to go through that,” Monáe said. “She should not have to prove to people who thought that she was lying, that she wasn't lying.”

RELATED: Los Angeles DA Reviewing Felony Assault Charge Against Tory Lanez

Back in July, the Houston rapper was shot in both of her feet following a party in the Hollywood Hills area. It was until August when Megan publicly identified Lanez as the one who shot her after weeks of online speculation. Prior to that, the 25-year-old was subjected to rumors, memes and jokes trivializing her pain, prompting her to post an emotional Instagram video on July 27 addressing the incident.“It was the worst experience of my life, and it's not funny,” Megan said. “It’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y'all to go and start making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on anybody. I didn’t deserve to get shot.”

RELATED: Jidenna Highlights Black Masculinity Behind Megan Thee Stallion And Tory Lanez Drama

Monáe issued that those who benefit from patriarchy should speak up not to be an ally but to be “an accomplice to Black women and those who do not benefit from the patriarchal system.”

“Violence under any kind should be condemned. It's not a gender issue. It needs to be condemned. And I think that when you, when we're talking about Black women, though, we are disproportionately affected by it," she said. "So my thing is to say in the same way that we ask white people to like to abolish systemic racism and oppression, I'm asking those, and this is Black men included.if you are doing this, then I'm not talking to you.

“If you benefit from this white patriarchal system in a way that we don't, I'm asking you to have conversations with more men about how you can be better supportive, how you can show up better for Black women and other folks who may not be as privileged as you are in this world."

Listen to the full interview, below: