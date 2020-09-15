Lil Nas X Has A Children’s Book In The Works

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 02: Lil Nas X performs at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

‘C Is For Country’ will be out next year.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Lil Nas X is spreading his creative wings.

The “Old Town Road” star announced on his Instagram Tuesday (September 15) that he’s working on a children's book called C Is for Country, and it’ll be arriving early next year.

"I’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon!" he captioned under a picture of the book. "C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can't wait to share it with you all."

RELATED: Lil Nas X Announces He’s Taking A Break From Music

C Is for Country will be written by Lil Nas X and illustrated by Theodore Taylor III. The cover features the singer in a trademark cowboy outfit, holding a guitar and riding a horse.

According to Random House, the plot of the book follows Lil Nas X and Panini the pony "on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown," where they will “experience wide-open pastures, farm animals, guitar music, cowboy hats, and all things country in this debut picture book that’s perfect for music lovers learning their ABCs and for anyone who loves Nas’s signature genre-blending style."

You can pre-order C Is for Country here. See Lil Nas X’s book announcement below.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

