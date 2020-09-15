Lil Nas X Has A Children’s Book In The Works

Lil Nas X is spreading his creative wings.

The “Old Town Road” star announced on his Instagram Tuesday (September 15) that he’s working on a children's book called C Is for Country, and it’ll be arriving early next year.

"I’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon!" he captioned under a picture of the book. "C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can't wait to share it with you all."

RELATED: Lil Nas X Announces He’s Taking A Break From Music

C Is for Country will be written by Lil Nas X and illustrated by Theodore Taylor III. The cover features the singer in a trademark cowboy outfit, holding a guitar and riding a horse.

According to Random House, the plot of the book follows Lil Nas X and Panini the pony "on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown," where they will “experience wide-open pastures, farm animals, guitar music, cowboy hats, and all things country in this debut picture book that’s perfect for music lovers learning their ABCs and for anyone who loves Nas’s signature genre-blending style."

You can pre-order C Is for Country here. See Lil Nas X’s book announcement below.