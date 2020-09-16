Drake Mourns The Passing Of OVO Affiliate Dolla Bill

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

“Since day one you came around with a smile and positive words…”

Drake and his OVO crew are mourning following the tragic loss of a close affiliate, Dolla Bill, after he recently passed away. 

Drake confirmed the somber news in a post on Instagram where he paid tribute to the memory of his close friend. 

“Known you for so many years and since day one you came around with a smile and positive words for me,” the rapper wrote along with a throwback photo of them. “Your main priority was ALWAYS your family and the guys...you will be missed dearly brother. RIP DOLLA BILL.” 

The cause of Dolla Bill’s death and further details surrounding his passing are currently unknown.

Baka Not Nice, who is signed to OVO Sound, took to social media to remember his late friend. The rapper shared a picture of Dolla Bill on his Instagram page.

“LOVE YOU BROTHER,” he wrote in the post’s caption along with crying and heart emojis. “NLONGTALKING REST EASY SEE YOU WHEN I GET THERE #OVOSOUND.”

