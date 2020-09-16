Drake Mourns The Passing Of OVO Affiliate Dolla Bill

Drake and his OVO crew are mourning following the tragic loss of a close affiliate, Dolla Bill, after he recently passed away.

Drake confirmed the somber news in a post on Instagram where he paid tribute to the memory of his close friend.

“Known you for so many years and since day one you came around with a smile and positive words for me,” the rapper wrote along with a throwback photo of them. “Your main priority was ALWAYS your family and the guys...you will be missed dearly brother. RIP DOLLA BILL.”