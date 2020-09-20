Alicia Keys Shares Meaning Of Latest Single, ‘Underdog’

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
After its long-awaited release due to the coronavirus pandemic, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys unveiled her latest album ALICIA on September 18.
Keys discussed her single “Underdog,” co-written by Ed Sheeran in an interview with The Guardian. The Grammy-award winning artist told the news outlet that she perceives herself as an underdog.
“I am that person,” the 39-year-old says. “The one that wasn’t supposed to make it out of Hell’s Kitchen, who was supposed to end up being a prostitute, a young mother at 16 years old, or addicted to drugs.”
Here are the opening lyrics to “Underdog”:
They said I would never make it/ But I was built to break the mold/ The only dream that I've been chasing is my own/ So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop/ Single mothers waiting on a check to come/ Young teachers, student doctors/ Sons on the frontline knowing they don't get to run/ This goes out to the underdog/ Keep on keeping at what you love/ You'll find that someday soon enough/ You will rise up, rise up, yeah.
The talented artist said all of her songs that have been received as empowering or uplifting were written at her lowest point.
“I am the one who was supposed to be in the wrong place at the wrong time and got injured or killed. And what the f**k is a dream? A dream is a luxury, if you have to pay all these bills and put food on the table for your kids. That is why I understand so much about what it means to have the strength to follow your own path,” Keys tells The Guardian.
