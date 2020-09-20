Alicia Keys Shares Meaning Of Latest Single, ‘Underdog’

After its long-awaited release due to the coronavirus pandemic, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys unveiled her latest album ALICIA on September 18.

Keys discussed her single “Underdog,” co-written by Ed Sheeran in an interview with The Guardian. The Grammy-award winning artist told the news outlet that she perceives herself as an underdog.

“I am that person,” the 39-year-old says. “The one that wasn’t supposed to make it out of Hell’s Kitchen, who was supposed to end up being a prostitute, a young mother at 16 years old, or addicted to drugs.”

