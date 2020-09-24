McDonald's 'Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour' To Air On BET.com

McDonald's and BET.com are teaming up to bring the best gospel talent from across the country into your home.

The 14th annual Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour, benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities, will begin September 27 and run every Sunday through October 18 on BET.com and BET Network's YouTube channel at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST.

The four-part concert series is themed "Gospel City Playlists," will showcase the rich gospel legacies of Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Detroit, reviving the decades-long debate about which major U.S. city produces the greatest gospel music. Legendary and award-winning gospel music artists Kirk Franklin, Marvin Sapp, Fred Hammond, The Clark Sisters, Kierra Sheard, Smokie Norful, William Murphy, and many others, will sing fan favorites and rep for their cities.

"I'm excited to join this diverse lineup of talented artists who, like me, are proud to carry on the longstanding traditions of gospel music," said Kirk Franklin, an award-winning gospel music icon, choir director, singer, songwriter and author. "McDonald's is doing amazing work by hosting this top-notch tour for the community through its Black & Positively Golden movement. My fellow artists and I are hoping fans everywhere will be inspired to continue pressing forward during these trying times and be encouraged to give back to families in need through Ronald McDonald House Charities."

The full 2020 artist lineup is as follows:

Anita Wilson

Byron Cage

Canton Jones

Donald Lawrence & Company

Fred Hammond

Jekalyn Carr

Jonathan McReynolds

Karen Clark Sheard

Kierra Sheard

Kirk Franklin

Le'Andria Johnson

Marvin Sapp

Myron Butler

Ricky Dillard

Smokie Norful

Tasha Page-Lockhart

The Clark Sisters

Todd Dulaney

VaShawn Mitchell

William Murphy

This signature concert series will represent gospel music playlists from each highlighted city on the following days:

September 27 – Chicago, IL

October 4 – Detroit, MI

October 11 – Atlanta, GA

October 18 – Dallas, TX

