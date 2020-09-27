Biggie Smalls' Son On Dad Sharing 'Notorious' Title With Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The son of slain rapper Notorious B.I.G., told the 3rd hour of TODAY Thursday (September 24) that his father would have been honored to share the "notorious" title with fellow Brooklynite, Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The pronouncement came after Ginsburg died on Sept 18 at 87 years old, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"I think he would be honored to share the 'Notorious' title with her, and it's up to us to honor their legacies by continuing to fight for equality and justice for all by voting and getting into good trouble," the rapper’s son, C.J. Wallace told TODAY in a statement.

Ginsburg was affectionately dubbed The Notorious RBG for using her voice and power to fight for women’s rights and gender equality as a Supreme Court Justice.

The Notorious B.I.G., The Notorious RBG, the parallels between the two outspoken public figures are easy to see. Both were from Brooklyn: Biggie Smalls hailed from Bedford-Stuyvesant, while Ginsburg was from Sheepshead Bay.

"Brooklyn, New York, represents no fear, confidence, and speaking your truth, and my dad and Justice Ginsburg lived those words," he told the news outlet.

In 2017, Ginsburg herself even spoke about the origins of her nickname, revealing that she liked the comparison. "I think about how this Notorious RBG was created," she said. "People ask me, don't you feel uncomfortable with a name like the Notorious B.I.G.? Why should I feel uncomfortable? We have a lot in common. And first and foremost, we were both born and bred in Brooklyn, New York.