Moneybagg Yo’s Afterparty At Dallas NightClub Interrupted By Gunfire

A recent party hosted by Moneybagg Yo in Dallas over the weekend was reportedly interrupted by gunfire.



Video obtained by The Shade Room shows an unidentified man on the mic before shots ring out inside of the nightclub. Footage of the incident shows attendees scattering before a man pushes his way through the crowd and leaves through a back exit door. A man wearing a black T-shirt with “security” marked on the back shortly followed after him. Employees reportedly locked themselves in various rooms to escape the gunfire.

The outlet further reported that Moneybagg Yo was not harmed in the shooting.

This comes less than a week after his birthday celebrations in Las Vegas were reportedly also interrupted by gunfire. A TMZ report stated gunshots were fired after a group of people got into a fight in front of Aria Resort & Casino. The Memphis rapper and producer later denied any involvement via Instagram.

So far, he has not publicly commented on the latest shooting that occured in Dallas. Just hours after the alleged incident, he cryptically tweeted out “GOD Is The Greatest.”