Toni Braxton Is Down For A Verzuz Face-off But Only With Either Of These Two R&B Legends

As Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s ‘Verzuz’ Instagram Live battle have continued to reign supreme amid the global coronavirus pandemic, fans have tossed out names of who they’d like to see make an appearance. One of the more popular suggestions has been R&B soulstress Toni Braxton, who fans have been begging to take part in the virtual series for months now.

Most recently, the legendary songstress connected with hip hop luminary Missy Elliott for an interview that was published in Interview magazine. The two ladies discussed their recent collaboration “Do It.” The music icons teamed up for the remix for Braxton’s tenth album release, Spell My Name, which dropped in April and the song quickly went No. 1 on the US Billboard Adult R&B Song chart.



During their conversation, the two also spoke on how they’d both been approached to participate in Verzuz and contemplated who they could possibly go up against. Elliott suggested a potential match between her rap alter egos, “Missy versus Misdemeanor.”

As for Braxton, the R&B diva named the only two women she could see herself sharing the Verzuz mantle with at all. “I can’t. I’m like, ‘It would have to be me, Mariah [Carey] or Mary J. [Blige] or something. Us girls from the ’90s,” she said. “But no, I haven’t put it on the register to do it yet.”