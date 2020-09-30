Attorney For NBA YoungBoy Defends Client Following Drug And Firearms Arrest

Written by BET Staff

NBA YoungBoy was released from jail late Tuesday afternoon (September 29) after he was arrested the previous night on drug and firearm charges. On Monday (September 28), the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested in Baton Rouge, Louisiana along with 15 others after the police responded to calls of a large group of individuals waving around firearms and filming a video. According to arrest records obtained by local news outlet WBRZ, police claim they discovered several handguns and rifles along with three grams of cannabis, Xanax and one dose of Hydrocodone in a clear bag after performing a vehicle search at the scene. YoungBoy reportedly had $47,000 in cash on him at the time of his arrest as well. A video of the rapper walking out of jail has since surfaced online.



Following the Baton Rouge rapper's release, his attorney, Jimmy Manasseh, issued a statement obtained by WBRZ declaring his innocence. "Law enforcement arrived on scene without any evidence of a crime occurring and immediately detained 15-20 young black men solely based on an alleged tip that firearms were present on the scene. We still have the Second Amendment in the United States," the statement reads. "The immediate detention of these black men was illegal in that it violated their Constitutional rights. The subsequent searches conducted by law enforcement were also illegal. Even with the illegal searches that were conducted, no firearms or controlled dangerous substances were found on Mr. Gaulden's person or in his immediate control. Mr. Gaulden is innocent of the charges he was booked on last night and looks forward to defending himself as such."

(PREVIOUS STORY): Shortly after Lil Yachty addressed his recent arrest for reckless driving and speeding, it appears another rap star has found himself in trouble with the law as well. NBA YoungBoy was reportedly arrested in his hometown of Baton Rouge last night (September 28). He was apparently on the set of a video shoot in the midst of filming when police officers took him into custody for allegedly having a gun. The Shade Room obtained footage of the incident. The 20-year-old was reportedly among a group of sixteen people that were taken into custody by the police last night.