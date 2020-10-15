Lizzo Encourages Fans To Vote During Acceptance Speech At Billboard Music Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: In this image released on October 14, Lizzo accepts the Top Song Sales Artist Award onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

Lizzo Encourages Fans To Vote During Acceptance Speech At Billboard Music Awards

“When people try to suppress something, it’s usually because that thing holds power.”

Published 19 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

During the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14, Lizzo accepted her first-ever BBMA award and delivered a powerful acceptance speech. Scoring 11 nominations at the award show, the "Good as Hell" singer told her fans to "refuse to be suppressed" after receiving her Top Song Sales Artist award. 

"Let me tell y’all something. When people try to suppress something, it’s usually because that thing holds power. They’re afraid of your power," she said. 

RELATED: John Legend Dedicates ‘Never Break’ Song To Chrissy Teigen At Billboard Music Awards

Wearing a Black dress with the word "VOTE" written all over it, the pop singer’s message comes just in time for the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3, as early voting has already started in some states.

"There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice, so whether it’s through music, protest or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed,” she continued.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC