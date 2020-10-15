Lizzo Encourages Fans To Vote During Acceptance Speech At Billboard Music Awards

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
During the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14, Lizzo accepted her first-ever BBMA award and delivered a powerful acceptance speech. Scoring 11 nominations at the award show, the "Good as Hell" singer told her fans to "refuse to be suppressed" after receiving her Top Song Sales Artist award.
"Let me tell y’all something. When people try to suppress something, it’s usually because that thing holds power. They’re afraid of your power," she said.
Wearing a Black dress with the word "VOTE" written all over it, the pop singer’s message comes just in time for the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3, as early voting has already started in some states.
"There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice, so whether it’s through music, protest or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed,” she continued.
