Lizzo Encourages Fans To Vote During Acceptance Speech At Billboard Music Awards

During the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14, Lizzo accepted her first-ever BBMA award and delivered a powerful acceptance speech. Scoring 11 nominations at the award show, the "Good as Hell" singer told her fans to "refuse to be suppressed" after receiving her Top Song Sales Artist award.

"Let me tell y’all something. When people try to suppress something, it’s usually because that thing holds power. They’re afraid of your power," she said.

