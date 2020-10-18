Three 6 Mafia Will Host First Indoor Concert Since COVID-19 Pandemic

The summer music scene was put on pause following the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems that some larger-scale music events could be making a comeback in the coming months, thanks to one iconic rap group.

Three 6 Mafia announced on Instagram that they would be hosting the first indoor arena concert in the country since the start of the pandemic in March. The Memphis-bred group confirmed that it would head to Kentucky’s Rupp Arena on Dec. 11. The group has been approved to perform live by the Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Featured appearances will include Sean Da Don and Project Pat.