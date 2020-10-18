Three 6 Mafia Will Host First Indoor Concert Since COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK - MARCH 22: (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) (L-R) Rappers D.J. Paul, Juicy J and Crunchy Black of the rap group Three 6 Mafia make an appearance at MTV's Total Request Live on March 22, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

The show will be looked at as “the new normal.”

Published 4 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The summer music scene was put on pause following the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems that some larger-scale music events could be making a comeback in the coming months, thanks to one iconic rap group. 

Three 6 Mafia announced on Instagram that they would be hosting the first indoor arena concert in the country since the start of the pandemic in March. The Memphis-bred group confirmed that it would head to Kentucky’s Rupp Arena on Dec. 11. The group has been approved to perform live by the Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Featured appearances will include Sean Da Don and Project Pat.

The show will be looked at as “the new normal,” and will follow strict social distancing rules, including requiring attendees to mask up. Limited tickets are currently available in pods of 4 people or less. 

“Let’s stay safe and make history together!!,” Juicy J captioned in his post announcing the event. 

(Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

