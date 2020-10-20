Judge Shuts Down R. Kelly’s Latest Request To Be Released After Jail Attack

R&B superstar R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center in Chicago to attend a closed-door hearing in a court fight with his ex-wife over child support on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Judge Shuts Down R. Kelly’s Latest Request To Be Released After Jail Attack

The singer was reportedly assaulted in August.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

R. Kelly has been fighting to be released from jail for months and now a judge has shut down his latest request. According to Page Six, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber ruled that Kelly being assaulted by an inmate in August did not warrant his release.

“While this incident is concerning, it does not warrant immediate release. This single isolated incident does not suggest that the Bureau of Prisons is incapable of safely housing Mr. Kelly,” Leinenweber ruled.

The Chicago Sun Times reported the judge also wrote, “Mr. Kelly will go to trial as soon as it is safe and practicable. Until then, he will remain in detention.” The judge also denied a hearing on the assault. 

RELATED: R. Kelly Accused Of Concealing Bank Account With More Than $1.2 Million

In August, one of the singer’s lawyers confirmed to Vulture that Kelly was in his cell when another inmate entered and started to punch him. 

Jeremiah Shane Farmer, a convicted member of the Latin Kings, identified himself as Kelly’s attacker in a court filing. He faces a mandatory life sentence for racketeering conspiracy involving a 1999 double murder, the report says.

Kelly’s lawyers wanted to question Farmer under oath about the August attack as part of their ongoing efforts to have the 53-year-old released on bond pending trial on sexual abuse-related charges, CNN reported.

In addition, Kelly’s attorneys filed a motion Friday (October 16), raising questions about whether jail personnel encouraged the attack on Kelly to take place, according to the Chicago Tribune. However, a Bureau of Prisons report says an employee at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago ordered the attacker to stop and used pepper spray. 

Kelly is accused of several sex crime charges, including child pornography, racketeering, and sex trafficking, across New York, Minnesota and Chicago. The Chicago native has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

(Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

