Monica, Jordin Sparks And Others Join Forces For New Song For Breast Cancer Awareness

Five musical superstars have joined forces in the fight against breast cancer, releasing a new song, “PINK,” to support Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization. The new single features Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks, Sara Evans and Rita Wilson – who herself is a breast cancer survivor.

The moving lyrics and vocals provide listeners with hope for a future when no one loses someone they love to breast cancer and “PINK is just another color.”

Each year breast cancer kills more than 42,000 women and men in the U.S. alone. Since 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed at some point in her lifetime, nearly everyone has or will be touched by this disease, whether personally or by someone they love.

Watch the video for "PINK" below: