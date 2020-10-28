Beenie Man Breaks His Silence On Mother’s Passing Following Reports He Was Hospitalized

Beenie Man has shared an update on his condition amid reports he was hospitalized over the weekend.

Earlier this week, people were left concerned when reports surfaced that the dancehall legend was taken to a hospital after he collapsed at his mother’s funeral over the weekend. In a video that circulated online, he appears to have fainted and was being held by a group of men.

On Tuesday (Oct. 27), the dancehall legend shared a statement via Instagram, where he addressed the online speculation. He started off by extending his “sincere gratitude” for “the sympathy, love, and virtual support [of] my fans, friends, coworkers, family and my well-wishers have extended to my family and I during this difficult time.”



“It was by far, and still is, the most difficult thing I have ever had to do. Leading up to the day of the funeral, I was [physically] involved in every aspect of the planning and execution,” he stated. “I kept telling myself, maybe if I remained active, I will be able to function. Unfortunately, when it came down to the very last moment, it hit me and hit very hard.”

Beenie Man explained that he was overcome with emotion when faced with the reality that this would be the last time he would see his mom, writing, “Despite the noise, the singing, the mourning, all I could hear was silence while watching my mom’s body being lowered into the tomb.”

He made it clear that he had not been hospitalized despite rumors to the contrary.

“My heart broke and I blacked out for a few minutes. When I revived, I saw my closest friends and family around me,” he continued. “Unfortunately, that very intimate and sad moment was recorded then circulated around the world with false statements. I was not hospitalized, I was comforted by friends and family.”

Beanie Man concluded the letter by asking for people to continue to keep him and his family in their prayers as they “heal and move forward.”

Beenie Man’s mother, Lilieth Sewell, was laid to rest in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, on Sunday (Oct. 25). She had a stroke this past summer. She had been hospitalized at the University Hospital of the West Indies. She reportedly passed away in September at age of 63.

See his full statement below.