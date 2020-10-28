Nas And Meek Mill Condemn Philadelphia Police Walter Following Fatal Shooting Of Wallace

Meek Mill and Nas are speaking out after the police shooting of Walter Wallace, the 27-year-old Black man, this week.

Wallace was shot and killed during a confrontation with police in West Philadelphia on Monday (Oct. 26). The Wallace family’s lawyer, Shaka Johnson, told USA Today that his brother had called 911 seeking an ambulance to provide medical assistance as the 27-year-old was in the midst of a mental episode. Wallace reportedly had a history of mental illness.

Wallace was reportedly brandishing a knife when the responding officers arrived. As previously reported, his mother was also present and attempted to get him to drop the knife as she implored the two officers not to shoot. They opened fire, firing 14 shots. Wallace was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His family has since decried the police officer’s actions. They said that the police officers knew Wallace was experiencing a mental health episode because they had been to his house two times on Monday, according to USA Today, before returning a third time

Protests have since erupted in Philadelphia following the shooting. CNN reported that the Philadelphia National Guard was mobilized to help quell civil unrest. Taking to Instagram Story, Meek Mill called out the Philadelphia police for the excessive use of force.

“A so-called ‘thug on the streets’ wouldn’t shoot a man with a small knife that many times to protect themselves…. the hood been seeing this our whole lives,” he wrote. “I posted for y’all to see a young man killed in front of his mom and coulda been resolved with a tazer or a shot or 2! Let’s help her ASAP!”

Nas condemned their actions as “disgusting.”

“Twenty-seven-year-old Walter Wallace was shot and killed after two officers opened fire on him for having mental health issues,” he wrote. “Disgusting. Rest In Peace.”

See their posts below.