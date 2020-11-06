Mike Will Made-It Releases New Collaboration With Nicki Minaj And YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Mike Will Made-It has released the video to a new collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Nicki Minaj called “What’s That Speed Bout?!” The song is set to appear on Mike WiLL’s forthcoming project MICHAEL that’s set to come out in 2021.
In the science fiction-inspired video, Mike Will Made-It creates Youngboy in a basement and puts him through a variety of tests in a laboratory. Nicki Minaj joins in on the robotic fun and appears as a hologram at various points lending her expert lyricism to the cut. Producer Mike Will Made It ends the video by cloning himself and strolling through his laboratory.
Take a look below:
MICHAEL will be Mike Will’s third studio album following the release of Edgewood with Trouble in 2018. That year, he also was in charge of Creed II: The Album, the body of work created for the movie Creed II, that featured Lil Wayne, Nas, Young Thug, and more.
In August, Mike Will released a collaboration with Chief Keef called “Bang Bang.” Pitchfork reports that the release is a part of a forthcoming joint album between the two artists.
Nicki Minaj herself recently gave birth to her first child in September with husband Kenneth Petty. Upon returning to music, she collaborated with Detroit rapper Sada Baby for a remix of his popular Tik Tok song “Whole Lotta Choppas.”
Youngboy Never Broke released his second studio album Top in September. It became his second No. 1 album of 2020.
Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage
