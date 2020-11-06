Mike Will Made-It Releases New Collaboration With Nicki Minaj And YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Mike Will Made-It has released the video to a new collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Nicki Minaj called “What’s That Speed Bout?!” The song is set to appear on Mike WiLL’s forthcoming project MICHAEL that’s set to come out in 2021.

In the science fiction-inspired video, Mike Will Made-It creates Youngboy in a basement and puts him through a variety of tests in a laboratory. Nicki Minaj joins in on the robotic fun and appears as a hologram at various points lending her expert lyricism to the cut. Producer Mike Will Made It ends the video by cloning himself and strolling through his laboratory.

Take a look below: