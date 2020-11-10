50 Cent Thinks Pop Smoke Will Get Snubbed At The Grammys

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
50 Cent thinks that there’s a chance that Pop Smoke could get snubbed at the 2021 Grammys.
Speaking to Spotify’s Rap Caviar, 50 Cent revealed that he believes that the late rapper’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon album potentially won’t get the respect that it deserves.
“If it's recognized, it'll only get recognized because he's gone," he explained. "The content is similar to what I would do. They didn't recognize mine. They gave me Grammys when I was with Em when I'm on records with Eminem."
50 Cent kept going, explaining what he believed the message would be if Pop Smoke won the award. "They're afraid to give him Grammys because they think it's teaching the audience to want to be like Pop," he said.
"And to be like him is to be a part of gang culture,” he continued. “Who you see get Grammys that is making drill music? You mean to tell me ain't none of those songs worthy of it? Those platforms are not for them to acknowledge. It's for the culture, the people to embrace those tones and to really appreciate the artist for doing that."
Pop Smoke’s debut, a posthumous album came out on July 3, which would have been the rapper’s 21st birthday. 50 Cent executive-produced the LP because he was one of Pop Smoke’s biggest inspirations. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making the rapper the only rapper in hip hop history to have a posthumous debut LP debut at that spot on the chart.
Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon moved 251,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.
Check out 50 Cent speaking about the situation up above.
