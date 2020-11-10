Lil Nas X 'Holiday': Michael J. Fox Back to the Future Character Makes 2020 Warning

The 21-year-old rapper recently released a teaser trailer for his forthcoming Christmas-themed single “Holiday” that drops on Nov 13. The clip which aired during the NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints on Sunday (Nov. 8), transitions from what you think you know about Lil Nas X into bold new territory.

Lil Nas X is coming back in a big way and, to preview that change, he’s recruited Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox for an exciting new collaboration .

It starts with Lil Nas X coming through a portal while riding on a horse, with the “Old Town Road” instrumental playing. After he gallops through the town, Santa gets kicked out of a nearby saloon, prompting Lil Nas X to pick up the jolly man’s outfit and a sack of toys.

At this point, a preview of Lil Nas X’s new song plays and his horse transforms into a reindeer. The rapper hops into his newly-created sleigh and zooms off into the sky, presumably to bring joy to people around the world.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Announces He’s Taking A Break From Music

Watching him zoom off is Fox, who appears to be playing his world-famous, time-traveling Marty McFly character. Fox stares at Lil Nas X, leaving and says, in a bleak voice, “Whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020.”

Lil Nas X’s new song will be his first new music since last year’s 7 EP. Back in July, the rapper revealed that a forthcoming body of work was nearly complete.

Check out Lil Nas X’s new teaser up above.