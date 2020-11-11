Freeway Vows To Rebuild Philadelphia Communities With Joe Biden’s Help

Philadelphia rapper Freeway is ready for President-elect Joe Biden ’s term to get under way. In a new Instagram post, Freeway details his commitment to rebuild his community with Biden's help.

Freeway’s post from Nov. 9 depicts him standing, in a mask, next to Biden, ready to work. In the accompanying caption, the rapper explained that his focus is on moving forward . “We are products of our past, but we don’t have to be prisoners of it,” he wrote.

“Where I am from everyone’s main focus is to get to the dead presidents,” he continued. “One of my main focuses moving forward is to build with the new President elect @joebiden & help him stand on his promise to hold our community down.”

Freeway faced tragedy last month when he announced that his son Jihad passed away. “God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promised the next breath,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen. Please make dua for him & my family.”

At a Nov. 1 Biden campaign stop in Philadelphia, Freeway performed. Afterwards, the President-elect thanked him and empathized with him for losing a son — Biden lost a son to brain cancer in 2015 and both his wife and infant daughter were killed in a car accident in 1972.

“I also want to thank Philly Freeway for being here and performing,” he said. “I know he’s heartbroken about the loss of his son. I know the pain of burying a son and he does too now, unfortunately. It means the world to me he chose to be here because the election is that important.”