Lil Jon Snaps At Republican Congressman For Using His Lyrics

Lil Jon doesn’t want to get wrapped up in Republican politics. The crunk legend recently took to Twitter to let a Republican Congressman know that in a strongly worded tweet.

RELATED: In First Speech, Joe Biden Acknowledges The Black Vote And Calls For Unity

On Sunday (Nov. 8), Arizona’s Paul Gosar attempted to get Lil Jon’s cosign when he used lyrics from the rapper’s 2003 smash hit, “Get Low” — which featured the Eastside Boyz — to brag about the number of votes that he received in the state’s District No. 4.

"69.69 damn that’s fine," Gosar wrote. "What say you @LilJon."