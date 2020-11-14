Lil Pump Reportedly Didn’t Even Vote For Donald Trump After Endorsement

Trending:

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - NOVEMBER 03: Rapper Lil Pump (R) speaks next to President Donald Trump during a rally on November 3, 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are making last-minute stops in swing states ahead of tomorrow's general election. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

The president called the rapper “Lil Pimp.”

Published 6 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Lil Pump made headlines and got mercilessly dragged on Twitter after he joined Donald Trump on stage during a campaign event. Now, we’re learning that not only did he not cast his ballot for Trump, Pump’s reportedly not even registered to vote.

According to the New York Daily News, “Little Pimp,” as Trump referred to him, turned 18 back in 2018 but had not registered to vote.

RELATED: Black Twitter Ruthlessly Drags Lil Pump After He Supported Donald Trump By Attending A Rally

The Sunday before the election, Pump attended a Trump rally near his hometown of Miami with his MAGA cap on. Trump gave Lil Pump a shoutout from the stage and then asked him to come up to the podium to say a few words to his supporters. Trump also referred to the rapper as “one of the superstars of the world.”

Trump ended up winning Florida even without Pump’s vote.

Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

