RMR Features Amber Rose In ‘That Was Therapeutic’ Video

RMR continues his mysterious rollout strategy for his 4th Quarter Medley project with the unveiling of “That Was Therapeutic.” It arrives with a one-of-a-kind video where the rapper finally takes his mask off.

Taking on the beat from Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” RMR sings a touching song while venting to his therapist, played by none other than Amber Rose. During the course of the two-minute video, he takes off the ski mask and hands it to Rose so that she can feel the fabric and understand the man he is and the man he wants to become.

After the venting session, RMR puts his mask back on, robbing the viewer of the ability to finally see who is behind some of these haunting lyrics. The mysterious rapper then walks off into the dark to, presumably, never be seen again.

RMR’s “That Was Therapeutic” video is the second of three parts of 4th Quarter Medley. The first, released on Nov 12, was a rendition of Matchbox Twenty’s “3 AM” called ‘The Wishing Hour.”

RMR quickly came to mainstream prominence earlier this year with the release of “Rascal,” a song that samples country band Rascal Flatts’ classic song “Bless The Broken Road.” After signing to Warner Records months later, he released his debut EP Drug Dealing is a Lost Art that featured Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Westside Gunn.

Take a look at the semi-revealing video below.