Biden-Harris Inaugural Playlist: See Who Made The Cut

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JANUARY 16: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden (R) and U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (L) gesture during an announcement January 16, 2021 at the Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware. President-elect Joe Biden has announced key members of his incoming White House science team. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A few of the songs may be surprising.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Barack Obama isn’t the only one putting out playlists from the White House.

The Inauguration team for president-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris has released an official playlist in honor of the January 20 inauguration, complete with 46 songs in honor of the soon-to-be 46th President.

RELATED: Amanda Gorman, Young, Black Poet, To Read At Biden Inauguration

Among the expected favorite artists, such as Steely Dan, Led Zeppelin and Bob Marley, there are some surprise selections: SZA’s latest single “Good Days,” KAYTRANADA’s “What You Need,” The O’Jays’ “Give the People What They Want,” A Tribe Called Quest’s “Award Tour,” and many more.

The committee said it is partnering with DJ D Nice and Raedio, Issa Rae’s label, to release the playlist.

See the full Spotify playlist below.

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Latest in music

