Biden-Harris Inaugural Playlist: See Who Made The Cut

Barack Obama isn’t the only one putting out playlists from the White House.

The Inauguration team for president-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris has released an official playlist in honor of the January 20 inauguration, complete with 46 songs in honor of the soon-to-be 46th President.

Among the expected favorite artists, such as Steely Dan, Led Zeppelin and Bob Marley, there are some surprise selections: SZA’s latest single “Good Days,” KAYTRANADA’s “What You Need,” The O’Jays’ “Give the People What They Want,” A Tribe Called Quest’s “Award Tour,” and many more.

The committee said it is partnering with DJ D Nice and Raedio, Issa Rae’s label, to release the playlist.

See the full Spotify playlist below.