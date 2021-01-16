Dr. Dre Released From Hospital After Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre has reportedly been released from the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm earlier this month.
The 55-year-old music mogul was discharged on Friday (January 15) and will be monitored around the clock by medical professionals at his home, according to TMZ.
Dre was treated in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles until Wednesday (January 13) before he was moved to a private room at the hospital, the celebrity news outlet reports.
Veteran California rapper Ice-T previously updated followers about Dre’s condition, including noting that he had been improving. He even tweeted news on Friday about the producer’s discharge from the hospital.
Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good. 🙏👊🏽— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 15, 2021
On January 5, Dre posted on Instagram, announcing he was “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon.”
